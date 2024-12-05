Man petting baby cobra makes Internet frenzy, watch viral video

The young ones of all creatures are cute and instantly one has an urge to pet them. But your eyes might pop out, when you see this man petting a baby cobra. In a post shared on Instagram, a man can be seen petting a baby cobra. The post has gone viral in no time.

In the video, a man is seen waving his hand over the snake that has sprung its hood. It can be seen hissing. As the man gently caresses the baby cobra it hisses, with its slit tongue sticking out. However, the cobra doesn’t bite the man.

This viral video of the man gently petting the cobra has taken the Internet frenzy. Netizens can be seen commenting hilarious reactions while some others are also giving useful bits of information. One user commented,” King Cobra ❌ Prince Cobra✅ “, another informative comment read, “That’s actually pretty dangerous, babies don’t know how much venom use when bite, so a single bite can be full of venom and more dangerous than a grown one.” Another confused user read,” I imagine if he keeps interacting with this bby on an regular basis, and as the baby cobra grows they’ll have a bond because I’m thinking that cobra will know he’s not a threat and will allow him to handle him/her.