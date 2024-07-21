Man pets huge Spotted Hyena, watch what happen next

A captivating video of a heartwarming interaction between a man and a Spotted Hyena is going viral over the internet. The video, in which a man is seen petting the large carnivore on its head, has left netizens in shock as the hyena seems to love the gesture.

The video has been shared on micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter) by @AMAZINGNATURE. In the video, a man is seen petting and rubbing the hyena while the hyena responds in a manner reminiscent of a contented house cat enjoying a scratch.

The video has been shared with a caption that read, “Spotted Hyenas are bigger than you think.” After being shared, the video has garnered over 4.5 lakh views while nearly ten thousand X users have liked the video.

Reacting to the video, one user commented, “Bro must be happy to get that attention.” Another person added, “That hyena can smell his terror. Yikes! It’s getting hungry too.”

A third user wrote, “You’re right. I’ll admit, I thought they were quite a bit smaller.’ Another user commented, “Why do humans try so much to domesticate natural wild animals. Why do we try to change the definitions of wildlife!!” A fifth person said, “They didn’t look that big on National Geographic.”

