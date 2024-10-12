Man performs yoga with snake wrapped around face, video goes viral, WATCH

By KalingaTV Bureau
Man performs yoga with snake

A video of a man performing snake yoga has left internet baffled. The video shows the man performing yoga with a snake wrapped around his face in a intriguing pose. The viral clip has sparked a flurry of reactions.

The jaw-dropping video was recorded in a unique yoga studio named LXRYOGA. In the video, a yoga trainer is seen holding a huge snake and performing yoga effortlessly with out any fear. The snake is wrapped around his face.

Reportedly, LXRYOGA, a unique yoga studio in Costa Mesa, California is gaining popularity due to it’s bold and unconventional offering, snake yoga. The studio is designed to help people who are afraid of snakes. It helps to confront their fears in calm and controlled setting.

Upon arrival, participants are offer to select a personalized stone as a memento. The studio has 8 friendly snakes, each named after a crystal. After choosing stone, participants will be paired with the corresponding snake, which will join the participants for a unique yoga experience.

With its unorthodox approach to overcoming ophidiophobia (fear of snakes), LXRYOGA has certainly generated a buzz. While some have expressed concern for the safety and well-being of both humans and snakes, others have praised the studio’s innovative method of exposure therapy.

