Man performs JAB KOI BAAT BIGAD JAYE on Indian street to pay for music school fees, gets praise from this Bollywood Star

A video of a man singing song Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye has gone viral on social media and has been earning praises from Bollywood fraternity.

Many people, including Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Kunal Kapoor, have praised this sweet video of a man singing ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye’.

Kunal Kapoor appealed the netizens to support the singer. He wrote: “Brilliant! You can support this very talented and innovative musician from wherever you are. The power of UPI and technology.”

Brilliant! You can support this very talented and innovative musician from wherever you are. The power of UPI and technology 👏👏 https://t.co/pZ6NHtdK6q — Kunal Kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) October 10, 2021

Wow . How cool is this !! https://t.co/5sP4C2SlZq — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 10, 2021

The clip was originally posted on Twitter and Instagram from the handle @ankit.today along with a caption that reads, “When talent meets tech, the possibilities are endless.”

I shot a video of young Shakeel busking in Mumbai on Sunday. In 2 days, folks have donated for his entire music school fees, @iHrithik & @kapoorkkunal shared it and it got covered in news! @TwitterIndia is a force for good! ♥️😭https://t.co/Z1c1ywk5gi — Ankit.Today (@ankitv) October 12, 2021

The man performing, identified as Shakeel, can be spotted singing the song while strumming his guitar in front of a small crowd.

As the camera pans to the right, a signboard bearing the singer’s phone number, Instagram handle, and UPI QR code is revealed and anyone who wants to contribute to help him in following his passion. A message read, “Thank you for the contribution, it pays my music school fees.”

Once shared, the video has collected over 65,000 views and around 539 re-tweets.

Overwhelmed by the response Shakeel received on the video, he reshared the clip on his Instagram account while thanking the user who shared the video for “changing his life.”

“The viral video that got everyone’s attention, @ankit.today sir, you literally changed my life by sharing this, I want to thank everyone who watched me perform, encouraged me, and contributed to my cause, I’m very thankful and grateful to each and every one of you, I’m blessed to be able to do what I love.”

“To this day none of my parents, families, or my friends knew what I’ve been up to. I want to tell you all that I am a busker (street performer) and I’m proud of it, I finally got the courage to go public about my identity.”

In his post he also thanked Hrithik and Kunaal for their support and courage towards him.