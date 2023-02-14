Man pays his bill at restaurant but does not leave: Watch

Each of us has a favorite movie or a collection of movies that we enjoy viewing repeatedly. When those movies are showing somewhere, we occasionally stop and watch a few minutes of the sequences. In light of it, a man went to a bar and did exactly that. And now, folks are amused by a post about it. A few online users also mentioned how they related to the occurrence.

The picture shows a man at a bar standing in front of a TV and watching a scene from the movie Bhool Bhulaiya. The image depicts actor Vikram Gokhale who played the role of Acharya Yagya Prakash Bharti holding a torch that is on fire. The shot is from the scene where he works alongside with Akshay Kumar’s to heal Vidya Balan’s.

The image was shared by a Twitter user named Gordon with the caption that reads, “Random man at this bar paid his bill but waited like this for 5mins for the Manjulika scene (I respect).”

random man at this bar paid his bill but waited like this for 5mins for the monjulika scene (i respect 🫡) pic.twitter.com/FQnTdWmFtA — gordon (@gordonramashray) February 12, 2023

The photo was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote, “What bar is showing bhool bhulaiyaa, I need to be there.” Another commented, “Me.” A third comment read, “Man of culture.”