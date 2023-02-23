Man pays food bill in coins at Taj Hotel, Internet Divided: Watch

Paying bills with coins is not a new concept. If you are an avid Internet user, you might have definitely come across videos of people buying vehicles or expensive stuff in lakhs worth of pennies. A similar attempt was made by a content creator from Mumbai, who decided to be corny and paid bills at a high-end restaurant with coins.

Identified as Siddhesh Lokare, the creator took to his Instagram account to share a video that records his experience of the adventure. No wonder the clip has gone viral.

In the video, Siddhesh can be seen dressing up in a suit to visit the restaurant at Taj Mahal Palace. He then orders a pizza and a mocktail for his meal, following which he asks for the bill. When the waiter arrives with the bill, he pulls up a pouch from his pocket and starts counting the coins to the surprise of other diners. It was a treat to see the staff at the eatery reacting to the situation so politely as he smiled at him and said that they will need to count the coins first.

Siddhesh concluded the clip with a life lesson and said, “Well, the moral of the experiment is that we are so busy wearing layers based on the decorum we are surrounded with that we forget to embrace the rawness of being local at heart. Own yourself at heart for who you are and not for how situation or people expect you to be.”

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhesh Lokare🙋🏻‍♂️ (@sidiously_)

So far, the clip has garnered more than 1.4 million views and tons of comments. While some were impressed with the experiment, others were not convinced by the stunt and criticized him for inconveniencing the staff.

One user wrote, “Good one. But why did u wear a suit? Don’t u think that too is a layer of decorum?” and another comment read, “Need this level of courage & confidence.”

“What an idiotic, pointless ‘experiment’! My sympathies lie with the staff” wrote a third person and a fourth commented, “The cashier may smile but he might have cursed you like anything.”

Also Read: Man buys dream scooter with hard-earned money, the way of payment will leave you amazed