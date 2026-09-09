Man paid for an android device. The parcel had a shocking surprise

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There’s only one tiny bit of mystery about online shopping–what’s in the box?

For Akash Nagar, who lives in Greater Noida, things didn’t go quite so well.

Akash claimed that he had purchased the android gadget online to take to work.

He paid all 1999 of it prior and when it was delivered to his Greater Noida house Monday around 5 pm, he was more than happy to finally collect his gadget.

However to his astonishment, when he cut open the packet, there was no android device inside!

It contained cow dung!

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Akash claimed that he was defrauded through the transaction and filed a complaint to the cyber crime police authorities requesting for strict action against those responsible.

Police have begun investigating the strange complaint.

Officials are probing the website through which the order was placed, the mode of payment and the courier delivery trail in an attempt to find out where the scam really happened.

The case is yet another warning that a suspiciously good offer on an e-commerce site might have a trick hidden underneath it and caution officials advise checking vendors and e-commerce sites before online payment especially on unknown platforms.

Akash’s biggest question is ‘what happened to the Android device costing 1,999 and why would anyone exchange it for cow-dung’.