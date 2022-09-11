Man on top of moving car shows why it is risky, video goes viral

People these days come up with truly ingenious ideas to become popular on the internet. Videos that show something fascinating often go viral on the internet, and people crave this fame, even though it is fleeting. This helps them get more followers on social media. However, the cost of this fleeting fame can potentially be very high. In many of these videos, vehicles are frequently used as props. One such video has recently gone viral where two men are seen standing on top of a Maruti Swift and a Mahindra Thar. The video is a great example of why stunts like these involving moving cars are very dangerous.

The now-viral video was shared by fitnessmodel_9 on Instagram. In this video, a person is seen standing on top of a Maruti Swift and the other one is on the roof of a current generation Mahindra Thar. The video is very short and both the cars are seen on an empty stretch of road. Both cars are seen moving towards the person recording the video. As the cars move slowly toward the camera, the Maruti Swift’s driver applies the brake all of a sudden.

As soon as the driver hits the brake, the person standing on the roof loses balance and kneels down. As he had no control over this motion, he loses balance and kneels with so much force that the roof of the Swift gets a dent and the same is clearly visible in the video. The other person standing on top of the Mahindra Thar is also not standing properly. He can also be seen trying hard to not lose balance. It looks like the person standing on top of the Swift did not get any injuries.

Standing on top of a moving vehicle is obviously very dangerous. There is no way that the person standing on top can know in advance what the driver is going to do next. He might brake or accelerate. He may or may not take a sharp turn. All these actions might result in the person standing on the roof losing balance. The chances of him falling off the vehicle while pulling stunts like this are very high. People get serious injuries and many have even lost their lives trying to do such stunts. Even in movies and television, these stunts are always performed by professionals under very strict supervision and while having all the necessary safety measures in place.

Watch the video here: