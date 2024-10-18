Man on business trip praises hospitality of Taj Hotel, shares X post

Mumbai: A man identified as D Prasanth Nair praised the Taj Hotel while he was staying there on a business trip and shared an X post.

‘Doctorate-IIMA, Honoured to be followed by Respected PM, CHRO, @ZingHR, Ex-Hd HR (Thomas Cook, Cipla), Advisory Board-Nasscom Community, Husband of a Doctor,’ reads his verified X handle bio .

“Tale of two hotels chains. One is Taj. Other is a large Indian hotel chain (let’s call it H)

Context: I was staying in Taj and my colleague in H during our visit to Chennai.

Given the unpredictable weather, we decided to cut short out visit and return yday (15th evening) instead on 16th. We took the decision on 15th afternoon,” the post read.

He further explained what had happened and wrote, “what happened: H charged my colleague for both days. To my surprise, Taj charged me for only one day. The front office executive mentioned that they understand the reason for the change.”

“That’s why Taj is Taj. Respect the TATA culture.” he said as he signed off.

Bijoy Telivala @BijoyTelivala an X user wrote, “Love Taj. Wife was alone & staying at Taj ,London

She had a hairline fracture in her foot. Staff took great care. Someone came up at 2 AM- with support bandage etc. Will never get this service at Ritz/Waldroff. ”

Govindarajan.V @GovindarajanV10, “I have so many unforgettable moments with Taj across India. No hotel chain can beat Taj in their courteous service. I can write a book indeed on my experience with Taj. 👏👏👏,” another X user wrote.

A user called Joydeep @alt227Joydeep wrote, “People should share positive stories like this as well. We only hear the complaints to the point where we are not able to trust anyone.”