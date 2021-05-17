Kolar: Like a scene straight out of a Bollywood movie, two sisters reportedly married to the same man at the same wedding ceremony in a temple here in Karnataka. Though it might sound bizarre, it is true.

Some might think he was a lucky man. But, unfortunately, things did not go well as planned. The man was arrested for bigamy, the practice of marrying two wives, which is against Hindu beliefs.

Bigamy is an offense under the Hindu Marriage Act, and unless you divorce your first wife, the second marriage is not considered legal.

Their marriage took place at the Kurudumale temple. The marriage has since become talk of the town and a video of the incident went viral on social media platforms. The man has been identified as Umapathy.

According to sources, the groom had originally proposed to marry his relative Lalitha. But, Lalitha has a speech impaired sister.

Lalitha, who loved her sister so much, placed a condition to Umapathy before agreeing to his marriage proposal. She argued that she would tie the knot only if he married her speech impaired sister too.

Later, both the families of Umapathy and Lalitha discussed the matter and it was finalized that he would marry both the sisters.

On May 7, Umapathy tied the knot with both Supriya and Lalitha at the same venue. However, after a video of the wedding went viral following which the police swung into action and arrested Umapathy. Sources said, one of his brides happens to be a minor.