Man marries rice cooker, photos go viral

Several wedding videos or photos of married couples are going viral on social media platforms. Likewise, an Indonesian man’s photos of marrying his rice cooker are now doing rounds on Twitter.

A Twitter user RJ (@lagidirumah) has shared the photos in which a man, identified as Kahirol Anam, is seen wearing white wedding attire while the bride wore just a wedding veil – well, she’s a rice cooker. “White, quiet, good at cooking, very dreamy,” the pictures are captioned.

Initially, Kahirol Anam posted the pictures on his Facebook page on September 20 and shared the photos while announcing his marriage with a rice cooker.

While in one of the photos he is seen posing along with the rice cooker, in another photo he is seen signing the wedding papers to complete the formalities to make the wedding legal. Later, he is seen kissing the rice cooker.

“White, quiet, perfect. Doesn’t talk much, good in cooking, a dream come true. Without you my rice is not cooked,” Anam captioned the post.

Netizens have liked and loved the photos which have garnered more than 44,300 likes and over 13,5000 retweets.