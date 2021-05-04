A video showing a dog teaching an apt lesson to a man for littering the road is the funniest thing you will see going viral on social media today. The video proves that dogs are way better than humans these days.

It is rightly said, dogs are very loyal and are also capable of understanding emotions. The video will make you fall in love with the dog.

The video was first shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Sudha Ramen that has now been going viral. It was uploaded on Twitter and is now being shared on other social media platforms also.

Sharing the video, IFS Sudha Ramen captioned, “A lesson to you, dear Humans! Ps- Let’s appreciate the training given to this dog.”

A lesson to you, dear Humans!!! Ps – Let’s appreciate the training given to this dog. Credits n d video. pic.twitter.com/y500IOjOP4 — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) May 4, 2021

As seen in the video, a man, sitting inside his car, throws a plastic wrapper on the road. Suddenly, the dog that was passing by the man’s car, picks up the wrapper and throws it back into the man’s car.

The viral video has garnered several likes and retweets by the netizens with some adorable comments.

Some of the comments are below:

🙏🌺Janwaar wafadar hota hai yeh toh suna aur dekha bhi hai,par insaan se zayda SAMAJDAAR hai aaj dekh liya.👍 Salute the owner for the training. 😂🤣😂🤣 — Deepak Puri (@DeepakP82311371) May 4, 2021

Please provide training to all Indian street dogs. It would so nice and hilarious. That dogs are taking care of there street homes. — Deepa (@Deepa26836653) May 4, 2021

The video shares an important message to humans about keeping the environment clean.