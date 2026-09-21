Man left his career to give his 80-year-old dad the life he had never seen

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Shrikant Pandey left his career behind and traveled with his father, helping him finally experience places he had only dreamed about.

One of their most emotional moments came when Shrikant’s father boarded an aeroplane for the very first time.

In a video shared on Instagram, Shrikant captured his father’s excitement as he saw the aircraft and later enjoyed the flight from a window seat, taking in the view from above.

The simple reaction has touched thousands of social media users.

Shrikant described the moment with a line that summed up the entire journey: “A dream which took 80 years to be true.”

The video prompted many viewers to share their own wishes of taking their parents on a flight, while others praised the father-son bond.

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In a world where people often wait for the “right time” to travel, save money, or spend time with family, Shrikant’s journey carries a simple message:

Sometimes, the trip matters less than who gets to experience it with you.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhukkhad Musafir | Shrikant Pandey (@bhukkhad_musafir)