Man kisses huge king cobra snake & plays with it, watch chilling video

A man kissed a huge king cobra snake. Not only that but he also played with it. This was what was seen in a recent video that has gone viral by now.

As we can see in the clip, a man is playing with a huge king cobra. He is touching the back side of the snake with bare hands. He is kissing the snake on its hood. He is holding the cobra and rising to stand while the snake is also erect. Then the man puts the snake in the grass and the huge snake tries to slither away.

After posted to Instagram by user therealtarzann merely 4 days ago the video has so far earned 563,367 likes. Besides, it has also garnered a number of interesting comments. Here are some of them.

“My wife does the same thing when I wake up”

“Bro fears death (no Death fears bro”

“What will happen if it bite you ? Legit question btw”

“I am so proud of you. I love you with all my heart. You are so amazing! I am so proud to say that you are my husband.”

“Bro gave him the kiss of death”

“These snakes tell stories about you around the fire at night”

“When he stop posting we all know why”

“Doesn’t he spit venom?”

“Real Tarzan”

“MENS RISKY AFTER WHISKY”

