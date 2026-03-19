Man killed by cobra he draped around his neck, watch

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A man got killed by a Cobra whom he had draped around his neck. A snake catcher from Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district, he passed away after being bitten by a venomous cobra.

He tragically lost his life after being bitten by a venomous cobra he had rescued. He had a habit of rescuing snakes from homes, farms, and schools, and was known for his fearless efforts in the area.

On the day of the incident, he reportedly had captured a cobra and placed it in a glass container, intending to release it later. However, he received a call from his son’s school, and in his haste, he draped the snake around his neck and rode his bike to pick up his child. The snake bit him on the hand, and despite receiving medical treatment, Deepak succumbed to the venom.

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