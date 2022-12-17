Man kidnapped in Noida, dog demanded as ransom

In a weird case that has recently come to light in Greater Noida, a bizarre twist took place when a man was kidnapped by a group of men and his dog was demanded as ransom. The man and the dog are both safe now, but things were rather peculiar for a while.

Three men have been charged in the case. They have been identified as Vishal Kumar, Lalit and Monty. All of them are residents of Aligarh.

According to reports, the three men kidnapped Rahul Pratap in a Mahindra Scorpio in Greater Noida’s Alpha2 area. He was then taken to Aligarh.

Rahul, a resident of Greater Noida was walking his pet, said to be a Dogo Argentino, which is an expensive breed. Three men in an SUV stopped him and said they liked the dog. They then allegedly demanded Rahul hand over his pet to them, which he declined.

This reportedly resulted in an argument between them, and the gang then forced Rahul onto their Mahindra Scorpio and sped away.

They proceeded to call Rahul’s brother Shubham from his phone, and demanded that the dog be handed over to them. They also said they would kill Rahul if the dog was not given to them.

The captors, however, later got scared of getting caught and released Rahul.

Based on Shubham’s complaint, the three men were booked by the police. According to the police, a case has been registered under IPC section 364 (kidnapping), and the accused are on the run.