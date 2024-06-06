Man jumps off upper floor of building in Mumbai, gets saved due to safety net, watch

Offbeat
By Himanshu 0
Mumbai: A man allegedly jumped off the upper floor of a building in Mumbai, Maharashtra on Thursday. However, he got saved as he landed on the safety net. A video of the incident has gone viral after getting shared on social media.

As per reports, the man jumped off the upper floor of the Mantralaya, the administrative headquarters of Maharashtra government in Mumbai probably as an attempt to suicide.

However, he landed on the safety net that has been installed in the building. After getting information, police rushed to the spot to rescue the man.

Reportedly, the visuals have been confirmed by Police.

Watch the video here:

Himanshu 6510 news 1 comments

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

