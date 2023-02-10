Man inked ‘rajma chawal’ on his hand; Swiggy reacts

Anyone who has traveled to north India or who has watched Bollywood films knows the essence of “maa ke haath ka rajma chawal.” Every Indian has an emotion with the rajma chawal. Every bite of this specific dish is like falling in love all over again and thus there is never enough of it. Taking his devotion to the well-known north Indian dish even further, one man had the words “rajma chawal” inked on his hand.

The images show a man getting a tattoo of the word ‘rajma chawal’ on his hand. It displays that the man is so infatuated with the delicious food. It also demonstrates his unwavering devotion to the well-known north Indian meal.

The food delivery service, Swiggy was very impressed by this unique way of expressing love towards the North Indian dish. They shared the image on their official Twitter site with a caption that reads, “Ever loved something so much you want it to stay with you forever.”

Take a moment to look at the amazing picture:

ever loved something so much you want it to stay with you forever pic.twitter.com/DP9nTdUSNR — Swiggy (@Swiggy) February 5, 2023

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote, “I will make a tattoo of chole bhature.” Another commented, “This is the real forever.” A third comment reads, “A tattoo of Chole Bhature on one hand and on another Pav Bhaji.” A fourth wrote, “I think I know what my tattoo would say if I ever got one – Mysore Bonda.”