Man helps elderly couple boarding flight for the first time, Internet is impressed

Chief Inspiration Officer Amitabh Shah took to his social media to share about an elderly couple struggling at the airport. The duo, hailing from a remote village in Uttar Pradesh, were boarding a flight for the first time in their life. Being unaware of the basic rules followed at the airport, they were having a hard time understanding the system. However, Shah chose the path of kindness and decided to help the clueless couple. He not only guided them through the airport but also bought them sandwiches, assuming they might be hungry and tired.

The officer also shared a picture of the duo on LinkedIn while describing the story to his followers. In his post, Shah wrote, “I was on my way to Kanpur yesterday from Delhi Airport. This awesome but tired couple in the picture had a long journey – came from a remote village in UP, rode a bus for 8 hours to get to the Delhi Airport, and then boarded a flight to Kanpur with me. I saw them in the boarding area completely clueless and could tell it was their first time & they didn’t understand English. I walked up to them with a smile and asked them to simply follow me. They thought I worked for the airline.”

He further stated that the elderly woman asked Shah to click a picture of them and send it to their daughter so that she could know that they are doing fine. “Inside the flight, they were seated just in front of me. The aunty asked me – ‘Can you pls take our picture and send it to our daughter who has a phone with Whatsapp – so she knows we are safe?’ I took this pic & sent it,” the officer added.

Amitabh Shah bought them each a paneer sandwich and juice but did not reveal that he was actually paying for the food. “When the Airhostess came to serve food, they declined but clearly seemed hungry and thirsty for hours. I told the air hostess to give them paneer sandwiches and juices & to tell them it was complimentary as they were lucky customers to win a free meal. Of course, I paid for it when they were not seeing it. They simply ‘smiled’ at me as we landed and went our own ways” he wrote.

The story touched hearts online, and users of the microblogging site lauded Shah for his kind gesture. However, some people said that while his kindness was worth appreciating, he should not had posted about it on social media.

