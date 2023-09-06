Man gets trapped in current while bathing at sea, luckily saved, watch

Man gets trapped in current
A man get trapped in the strong current while taking bath at the sea recently. Thankfully, he was luckily saved. A US Marine veteran saved the life of the man.

As per reports, the US Marine veteran named Stephen Houser was filming a YouTube video of himself surfing with his family at the Sea Bright Beach. He observed that a man has been trapped in the rip current and struggling. Houser immediately transformed his surfboard into a makeshift life raft and rescued the struggling swimmer.  The incident reportedly took place on September 3.

Reportedly, Mr Houser said that he has earlier also saved swimmers, but he respects water.

