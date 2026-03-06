Man gets stuck between floors in malfunctioning elevator, watch

Advertisement

A man was seen getting stuck between floors in a malfunctioning elevator in a recent video that has gone viral as of now on social media. Posted by user Ghar Ke Kalesh to X platform on March 3 the post has so far earned more than 4.6 Million views.

As we can see in the video that a man enters into an elevator and then the gate gets closed. After some time the gate opens and the man tries to step outside. However, meanwhile the elevator malfunctions and starts running again. It was seen that the man gets entangled in a floor while the elevator is running. The disturbing video is said to be from Gujarat.

As asked by a user it was answered in the comment section of the post that the man is safe. CCTV shows him stuck between floors in a malfunctioning elevator, panicking and banging the doors/walls hard. No injuries visible, clip ends as it stabilizes—he likely got rescued shortly after. Classic close call, but he’s good.

The video is from a faulty elevator in Valsad, Gujarat. The guy had a scary close call trying to pry the doors open but got out okay—no injuries reported. Wild footage though, an answer to one of the comments read.

Besides the post earned many interesting comments. Here are a few of them.

What the hell, how did this happen, is he safe now or anything happened to him, he just missed his head

My literal nightmare coming to life… terrifying. We cannot afford to overlook elevator safety.

Entry from one elevator to another? Am I the only one confused here?

Watch the video here: