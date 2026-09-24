Man fulfills his childhood promise, buys parents their first home, watch

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Rapper Harish Thakur keeps a promise he made to his parents as a kid as he bought his first house for his parents. He posted a video of the heartwarming story.

In the video, Thakur revealed he was born and raised in a house of a 10×10 room to his parents and four brothers. He always dreamed of providing his parents a room of their own.

The viral video starts with an old clip showing Harish as a kid making a promise to his mother. “Bada hokar main aapko birthday par ghar gift karunga” (After I grow up, I will gift you a home for your birthday), he says. Responding to that, his mother can be heard laughing.

But years later, Harish kept the promise. On his video, he wrote, “Seeing my parents’ names on the nameplate every time I walk in still feels unreal.”

Watch the inspiring video here:

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Thakur proved that, in the end, every success story involves a parent who loves and sacrifices for their children, no matter what.

To him, the new house is more than just a house, it is a heartfelt way of giving back to those who encouraged him to dream bigger.

Many users applauded him online and sent hundreds of comments, with one such comment being, “So so happy for you bhai. Extremely proud!!”