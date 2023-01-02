Man from Japan spends Rs. 18.5 lakhs to look like wolf

In a bizarre incident, a man from Japan approached a company to create a highly clear-sighted wolf like costume for him so that he could transform himself into a real wolf.

As per reports, he spent Rs. 18.5 lakhs (3,000,000 yen) on the costume, making numerous visits to the studio to ensure the ideal measurements and fitting. The customer claimed that, “Because of my love for animals since childhood and some realistic animal suits appearing on TV, I dreamed of ‘being one someday.”

The company took fifty days to construct the wolf costume. Impressed by the accomplishment, the man expressed his gratitude by saying, ”I was amazed at my transformed self in the mirror. It was a moment when my dream came true. My order to ‘look like a real wolf walking on hind legs’ was difficult, but the complete suit looked exactly like what I imagined.”

The customer further stated that the company not only perfectly covered all of his preferences, but the ventilation slit for the wearer’s comfort and the device allowed the wearer to put on without any assistance to him.