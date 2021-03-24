In a bizarre incident, a man was in shock after a shrimp tail popped out while he was eating a bowl of cereal. The man’s story has now gone viral on Twitter and has become the talk of the town.

“Ummmm @CTCSquares – why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit),” Jensen Karp, a 41-year-old comedian and writer from Los Angeles tweeted, tagging Cinnamon Toast Crunch’s official Twitter account alongside a photo of what looks like sugar-coated shrimp tails.

Ummmm @CTCSquares – why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit) pic.twitter.com/tTjiAdrnVp — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

Jensen Karp, was eating a bowl of his favourite Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal in the breakfast. But while he was serving himself a second bowl, a shrimp tail popped out of the box. When he further investigated, he found another tail in the box.

Soon, Cinnamon Toast Crunch reached out to him through their Twitter account and offered to send him a replacement box which Karp declined.

“Can you please send us a DM to collect more details? Thanks!” Cinnamon Toast Crunch tweeted, to which Karp jokingly quipped that he’s “not sure I’m ready for another box!”

However, things got weird when the brand issued a statement saying that the shrimp tails were actually sugar clumps. That didn’t sit well with Karp.

“OK I have sent you a DM. Fair warning, I look different since eating your cereal today,” he later tweeted, posting a close-up photo of a shrimp.

Ok, I have sent you a DM. Fair warning, I look different since eating your cereal today. https://t.co/s9tUn2EOD3 pic.twitter.com/6otUwUmrYo — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

Two hours later, the company tweeted that it had investigated the photo and come to the conclusion that there were no shrimp tails in Karp’s cereal box after all.

“It appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren’t thoroughly blended,” the company tweeted. “We assure you that there’s no possibility of cross-contamination with shrimp.”

Karp immediately responded: “After further investigation with my eyes, these are cinnamon coated SHRIMP TAILS, you weirdos. I wasn’t all that mad until you now tried to gaslight me?”

Several other social media users also criticized the brand for their response to Karp, arguing that the cereal could have been dangerous to those with a shrimp allergy.

Later Karp revealed that a Carcinologist (crustacean researcher) was going to do a DNA test and identify the shrimp down to species using microscopy.