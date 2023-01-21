Man feeds a crocodile between legs, video goes viral

The Internet is a storehouse of amazing videos that often leave us stunned. In this category, many people came forward with their unusual pets including wild cats and deadly serpents. However, who knew that crocodiles could be added to this category as well? Yes, you read it right. Recently, in a video that surfaced online, it can be seen that a Florida man feeds a crocodile between his legs. It seems that the reptile is his pet and the clip has left everyone awestruck.

Shared on Twitter by a user named Lance, the 15-second video features a man sitting on a boat with his feet close to the water. The man lures the crocodile with a piece of meat in his hand. However, when the croc came close, he did not feed it straight away but played with it and wrapped his legs around the reptile. After treating the animal, the man can also be seen petting it before letting it go back to the water.

Take a look:

So far, the clip has garnered more than 1.7 million views and tons of comments. While some were astonished, others had fun in the comment section.

Here are some reactions:

Me, to the alligator: “So you not gone try to eat him???” pic.twitter.com/x7Mljwm4jy — Joe Biden’s Australian Open (@Charisse_Tweets) January 20, 2023

Florida man need to be studied — siifu (@PinkSiifu) January 21, 2023