Man falls of 3rd floor of hotel in Hyderabad while playing with dog, watch

A man fell off the third floor of a hotel in Hyderabad on Tuesday and died on the spot. The CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced.

As we can see in the video the youth is seen coming out of a room and playing with the dog. He then chases the door in the corridor and in another clip it was seen that he runs and collides with the glass pane at the end of the corridor and falls off there. Soon, his other friends run to the spot but by then he had already fallen.

The youth has been identified as Gayapu Uday Kiran (22). He is a painter by profession. He was at the hotel with his friends for a birthday party.

Reportedly, following the incident he was taken to a nearby private hospital. However, the doctors there declared him brought dead.

On a complaint filed by the deceased’s father a case was registered and investigation is underway, said police.

It has been learnt that Uday’s family hails from Andhra Pradesh. His family members migrated to Hyderabad in search for work.

Watch the video here;