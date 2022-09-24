Man falls in love while stuck in Bengaluru traffic, gets married

“Love comes when you least expect it,” a couple has proven this phrase right as they fell in love while being stuck in traffic. Yes, you heard it right. A few years ago, an unconventional love story unfolded on the streets of Bengaluru and is now leaving the Internet in awe.

A Twitter user called Aj posted the story that was originally shared on Reddit. According to the post, the story began at a signal in the middle of a traffic jam at the infamous Ejipura flyover in the Koramangala area of the Karnataka capital. “Top drawer stuff on Reddit today @peakbengaluru,” read the caption in the post.

The Reddit post, written by a user called MaskedManiac92, described how he met his wife near Sony World Signal. Although he didn’t quite paint the entire picture, he summarized the story by saying that one day he was dropping her home (they were only friends back then) and got stuck in traffic, somewhere near the Ejipura flyover work.

The post further read, “We got frustrated and were hungry so we diverted and went and had dinner nearby. Anyway, I’ve dated her for 3 years since then and been married for 2 years, but the 2.5 km flyover is still under construction.” The pun related to the poor infrastructure management in the country makes the story extra interesting for netizens.

Twitteratis loved the story and filled the comment section with their witty reactions. One person wrote, “This sounds like an interesting story, and Bollywood should think about making it on the big screen.”

Another user asked, “Do they still get stuck on purpose so a date happens? Coz things change once married lol.”

Here’s how others reacted:

Can relate. That flyover is under construction for all the time I’ve been in Bangalore. — Akanksha Singh (@Bombaychuckle) September 19, 2022

@peakbengaluru traffic forging relationships circa 2020 😂😂😂 — Chinmayee Bhamburkar 🐞 (@chinmayee_hp) September 19, 2022

that is nothing, a road here was under repair for over a decade. I finished school, college and few year into my job when it got fully repaired and re-laid. — Ajay (@Ajaychennai2) September 19, 2022

There’s a good side to every bad story — even #Bangalore‘s traffic jams and forever WIP flyovers! https://t.co/B2NZCTeXQ8 — Neha Chamaria (@NehamsChamaria) September 22, 2022