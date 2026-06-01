Man falls asleep for 7 hours at gym during warm-up, watch viral video

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A man in China turned his gym session into a 7-hour nap, and the internet can’t stop laughing.

The unusual incident happened while the man was just warming up at the gym. Instead of starting his workout, he fell asleep right on the gym floor and kept sleeping for 7 straight hours.

What’s funnier? Staff and other gym members didn’t wake him up. They simply laid a mat over him like a blanket and let him rest.

The video of the rare moment is now viral on social media. User ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’ posted it on X at 8:21 pm today. So far, it has crossed 13.2k views.

The caption read: “A man in China fell asleep on the gym floor during warm-up and slept undisturbed for 7 hours. Staff and members simply laid a mat over him like a blanket.”

The post also got a number of hilarious comments from people:

“Bro paid the gym membership fee just to get a 7 hour undisturbed premium sleep. Respect”

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“This is the gym I want to join. Premium level service.”

“Looks like bro was so stressed at home that he took a gym membership for some peace.”

“Bro paid for a gym membership just to train his sleeping muscles.”

Netizens are calling it the most “productive rest day” ever at the gym.

Watch the video here:

A man in China fell asleep on the gym floor during warm-up and slept undisturbed for 7 hours. Staff and members simply laid a mat over him like a blanket😭 pic.twitter.com/zrBlCg4QqU — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 1, 2026