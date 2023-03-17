Man entertains children at daycare with his ‘silly’ antics from across street: Watch

In an adorable gesture, a man tries to entertain a couple of kids at daycare with his ‘silly’ antics. The video of the same has surfaced online and is winning the hearts of the netizens.

In the now-viral clip, a man can be seen performing quirky moves from across the streets as the children watched from their daycare window. The man just twirls and the kids find it funny as they giggle and enjoy his enthusiasm.

Shared on Instagram by Goodnews Movement, the caption of the post read, “Daycare children enjoy watching this man be silly for them from across the street. It’s the small things indeed. Love this!”

On being shared on March 17, the video has racked up more than 623k views and tons of comments. The Internet loved the cute video and filled the comment section with heart and love-struck emojis.

One person wrote, “This is really the sweetest” and another commented, “He’s teaching them the classic “watch this” move.”

A third comment read, “Beautiful, those small things are always a memory to a child.”