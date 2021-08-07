Man ended up in mental health facility for not wearing mask in Singapore train

A man was arrested and sent to a mental health facility for not wearing a mask while travelling in a train in Singapore.

Benjamin Glynn, a British national and a father-of-two from North Yorkshire believes that masks are pointless and they fail to protect people from coming in contact with Coronavirus.

In May, the incident took place when he decided not to wear a mask while taking a train to his office in Singapore. Little did he know that a fellow passenger secretly filmed him and put the clip on social media.

A few hours later when he reached his destination, the 40-year-old was arrested and charged with four offenses, which included failing to wear a mask without reasonable excuse.

While in many countries, masking regulations have been eased down with the increase in vaccination, some are still following strict rules about covering face with a mask in public places. One such country is Singapore, where not wearing masks in public is considered non adherence to covid guidelines.

Glynn works for a Singapore branch of a British recruitment company and has been living in the country since 2017. Moreover, he was then sent to a mental health facility by the decision made by the court.

However, he believes that all the charges against him are ‘nonsense’ and described the court proceeding as ‘preposterous’ and ‘disgusting’.