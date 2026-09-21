Man dressed as a woman in Delhi at night. What happened next shocked him

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What would happen if a man experienced Delhi after dark while dressed as a woman?

Content creator with the username BeJaintle decided to find out.

He dressed in a traditional outfit, applied makeup, and covered his head and face with a dupatta before heading out on a scooty for a nearly two-hour ride through Delhi.

According to the creator, the uncomfortable attention began almost immediately.

He said people repeatedly stared at him, while on one occasion, two men allegedly followed his scooty and tried to move closer.

The encounters became more unsettling when he said some auto-rickshaw drivers moved their vehicles in front of him.

He alleged that one stopped after noticing that his friends were recording, while another repeatedly drove towards him before leaving.

At one point, the creator decided to end the experiment, saying the experience had become frightening.

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After returning, he said the experience had changed his understanding of what women may encounter while travelling alone at night.

His video has since sparked a wider discussion online about unwanted attention and women’s safety in public spaces.

However, the experiment represents one person’s experience on one night and cannot by itself establish the overall safety of Delhi.

It has nevertheless prompted viewers to share their own experiences and concerns.

What began as an attempt to understand another perspective ended with the creator saying he had experienced something he found deeply uncomfortable — and that was perhaps the point of the experiment all along.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BeJaintle (@bejaintle)