Man Dragged by Guard at Lucknow Park in Front of Family, Watch Viral Video

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A video showing a private security guard dragging a man at Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow has gone viral on social media.

The video was posted on X, formerly Twitter, at 2:35 pm today by user ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’. The caption said the man was pulled away by the guard in front of his wife and children. So far, the post has received around 3,350 views and several comments.

Many people online criticized the guard’s action. One user said private guards are often not trained in handling people and are given too much power.

Another called the act “disgusting and unacceptable,” saying no guard has the right to treat someone so badly in front of family.

A Hindi comment said that since the man was with his family, he likely had not done anything very wrong, and everyone’s dignity should be respected.

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Others said they hope the police see the video and take action against those involved.

Watch the video here:

UP: In Lucknow’s Janeshwar Mishra Park, a man is being dragged away like this by a private guard right in front of his wife and children !! pic.twitter.com/rMOhK3nz8G — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 28, 2026