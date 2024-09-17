Man displays huge king cobra, watch unbelievable video

A man was recently seen displaying a huge king cobra. The snake seems to be around 15 feet in size and looks scary. The man takes it out of a box and then puts it in a shelf. The video has gone viral.

As we can watch in the video, the man who seems to be a reptile expert, takes out a huge king cobra out of a wooden box. He then displays it to the audience while narrating about it. The man then puts the mouth of the huge snake to a shelf that is by his side and soon the reptile slithers into it.

Instagram user World_of_Snakes posted the video two days ago and within these couple of hours so far it has grabbed more than 11k likes.

“This is dangerous, don’t try this,” he cautions in the caption. Besides a huge number of likes, the video has also go a number of interesting comments. Here are a few of them.

“Very beautiful.. But reaching for a KING COBRA like THAT is unhinged”

‘Witness the absolute different between a wild snake and a domestically raise one…the temperament is completely different as you can clearly see”

“why didn’t it try to attack u. he seemed actually to kno u.”

“This is a domestic king cobra. Not a wild one. You can’t hold a wild king Cobra like that..”

“So we’re now showing freehanding right after some numpty get bitten by an Inland Tipan? You do know that the laws that go against venomous go for everyone right?”

Watch the video here: