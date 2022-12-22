Man decorates his beard with 710 ornaments, Creates Guinness World Record

With Christmas around the corner, people have gotten themselves busy with party plans, Christmas shopping, and most importantly, Christmas decorations. Taking note of this, a man from the US, very creatively decorated his beard with Christmas ornaments. He used a total of 710 ornaments and entered the Guinness Book of World Records.

The man, Joel Strasser, hails from the US and set the record on December 2, 2022. The Guinness Book of World Records took to its official Instagram handle to announce the newly set record. They shared a video of Strasser decorating his beard with ornaments. The video where the man decorates beard as a Christmas tree was shared along with a caption that read, “Most beard baubles in a beard, 710 by Joel Strasser US.” Take a look at the video here:

Speaking about his own achievement, Strasser said that back in December 2019, he set the record for the first time by hanging an ornament piece to his beard. He also mentioned that he has been breaking his own record ever since. He said that he is very proud of his improved beard bauble technique. Strasser informed the Guinness Book of World Records that the entire process demanded a lot of patience. To attach all 710 baubles to his beard, it took him two and a half hours, and over an hour to remove them. The video where the man decorates beard as a Christmas tree was shared on Instagram on December 21. Since then it has gathered around 10k likes and several comments.