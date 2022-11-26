Man cuts ties with family to lose weight, returns after shedding 62 kg

In a unique challenge, an Irish man cuts ties with his family for almost seven months in order to lose weight. After multiple failed attempts at losing weight, he took off to the wilderness to achieve his goal and the result is impressive.

In a report by Daily Star, Bryan O’Keeffe, weighed about 338lbs (approximately 153 kg) towards the end of 2021. Determined to lead a healthy lifestyle, he decided to move to Mallorca in Spain. Seven months later, when he returned to his home in Cork, Ireland, he surprised everyone with his extreme weight loss.

Reportedly, Bryan tried a multiple things to cut down his body weight but nothing seems to helping. He then decided to opt for a ‘different approach.’ The man cut all communication ties with his family members and close friends as he left for Spain.

According to Bryan, he maintained a healthy diet along with exercise in order to achieve his goal. Notably, he maintained a calorie limit of 2,200 for about six months and the intake of calories was reduced each day until it became 1,750 in the final month.

He began his workout with mere walking in the initial stage, and later went on to exercising vigorously for five hours every day. While sharing the details of his transformation journey on Instagram, Bryan said that he never took a day off. During these months, he has lost count of the injuries that he endured yet refused to quit. “In 7 months, I never took a day off. I lost count of the number of injuries I got but I refused to quit and just kept training through the pain. Every day, I just tried to do one more rep, one more length, one more kilometer – whatever I could do to get 1% better,” he stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryan O’Keeffe (@the.okeeffe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryan O’Keeffe (@the.okeeffe)

As per Bryan, he started his journey with walking for about 90 minutes a day for the first two weeks until it turned into a vigorous workout regime. His daily drill included weight-lifting for about six days a week, followed by swimming and running sessions thrice a week. The wholeheartedly motivated Bryan said that the weight loss journey wasn’t as easy as it sounds- for the first three moths he couldn’t do anything else except for sleeping, eating and exercise. It wasn’t until the fourth month, when his body became accustomed to the change. “It was months of absolute suffering. The first three months I couldn’t do anything other than eat, sleep and exercise. The rest of the time, I was lying on my sofa. I was hobbling just to try to go to the toilet. After the 4th month, my body got used to the constant pounding and it wasn’t quite as bad,” the man added to his statement.

Bryan also revealed that he was in touch with only one of his friends and sometimes his dad, who has Alzheimer’s.