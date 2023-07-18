Man climbs 100 ft tower, threatens to jump if not allowed to marry girl he loves

A man climbed atop a 100 feet high mobile tower recently and threatened that he would jump from their if he would not be allowed to marry the girl he loves The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, a man, identified as Dilip of Kushinagar area somehow climbed up the 100 feet tower. He then dropped his mobile phone to grab attention of the people on the ground. Soon, people noticed him and asked him to get down. However, as he did not pay heed to their words, they then informed Police about the incident.

After getting information the police personnel reached the spot and somehow managed to get the man down from the 100 feet high mobile tower. Later, Police took the man to the hospital for treatment. Asked why he did so, the man informed that he loves a girl, but the marriage can’t be solemnized because the family members of the girl are not agree to it.

Reportedly, Dilip’s elder brother Amarjeet informed that the man’s mental condition is not stable for which he attempted suicide. Amarjit also reportedly informed that recently a group of people had recently attacked his younger brother. In this fight Dilip had sustained a head injury.

