Man chases crocodiles with shovel, WATCH the scary video here!

In a highly viral video, a man was seen chasing crocodiles with a shovel besides waht seems as a riverbed. The video has been shared widely. The jaw dropping video has been taking the internet by storm, the video shows a guy with bold courage charging towards few crocodile with a shovel near a river.

The viral clip shows that an unidentified man with great enthusiasm chasing away few crocodiles lounging on the river bank and attacking them with the shovel he is holding and the crocodiles were seen startling and jumping off to the river to escape.

A guy posted this hilarious clip on the social platform named X which is now rapidly spreading over the whole internet like wildfire. So many users are commenting and praising the guy for his heroic action while some were seeing advising not to encourage this kind of unsafe stunts without proper safeguard.

The video has garnered as many as five lakh views. A viewer called ‘ajitchouhan02official’, “Bro have premium subscription of life 💀”

Another user called ‘raumit510_’ has written, “This guy is acting like a PT teacher of school😮😂”

Another user has rightly commented, ‘anupam_10_official’, “India is not for Beginners 😂”

WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE ENTIRE ACT HERE: