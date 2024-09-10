The news is by your side.

Man chases crocodiles with shovel, WATCH the scary video here!

By KalingaTV Bureau
Man chases crocodiles
Representational Image

In a highly viral video, a man was seen chasing crocodiles with a shovel besides waht seems as a riverbed. The video has been shared widely. The jaw dropping video has been taking the internet by storm, the video shows a guy with bold courage charging towards few crocodile with a shovel near a river.

The viral clip shows that an unidentified man with great enthusiasm chasing away few crocodiles lounging on the river bank and attacking them with the shovel he is holding and the crocodiles were seen startling and jumping off to the river to escape.

A guy posted this hilarious clip on the social platform named X which is now rapidly spreading over the whole internet like wildfire. So many users are commenting and praising the guy for his heroic action while some were seeing advising not to encourage this kind of unsafe stunts without proper safeguard.

The video has garnered as many as five lakh views. A viewer called ‘ajitchouhan02official’, “Bro have premium subscription of life 💀”

Another user called ‘raumit510_’ has written, “This guy is acting like a PT teacher of school😮😂”

Another user has rightly commented, ‘anupam_10_official’, “India is not for Beginners 😂”

WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE ENTIRE ACT HERE:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by News24 India (@news24official)

Also Read: Survival of the fittest: Watch deadly fight between a Jaguar vs crocodile in the wild, Video viral
You might also like

Dangerous viral tiktok challenge named choking challenge, leads to several deaths

Petrol and Diesel Prices increased in Bhubaneswar on Sep 10; Check new rates here

Sensex trades high today, Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank main market leaders

WATCH: Man jumps into lion’s cage, what happens next will shock you!

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.