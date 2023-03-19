Man catwalks in Mumbai local in a skirt, breaks stereotype

Shivam Bhardwaj, popularly known as ‘The Guy In a Skirt,’ has been breaking gender stereotypes in fashion. A fashion blogger by profession, Shivam often shares fabulous makeup videos where he can be seen donned in dresses defined to have a feminine touch as per society.

Recently, some of Shivam’s videos have been going viral on the Internet. Among them is one of the clips, where the blogger can be seen doing a catwalk inside a Mumbai local. In the footage, he can be seen wearing a flowy skirt and sunglasses. Needless to say, Shivam slays the walk as passengers ogle at him. Some even pulled out their camera to record his walk.

So far, the clip has garnered more than 646k views and hundreds of comments. People couldn’t stop praising Shivam for his confidence.

However, life has not always been easy for Shivam. Reportedly, he was kicked out of his house for showing his inclination toward feminine clothes. After much struggle for finding his foot in Mumbai, the fashion blogger managed to create his identity in the city.