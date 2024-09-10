The news is by your side.

Man catches massive 11-feet long python bare handed, Watch scary video here

By Sunita
11-feet long massive python

In a shocking incident, a massive python was caught while it was trying to enter a home in Rajasthan’s Kota area. The snake was reportedly 11-feet long and weighs up to 50 kilograms. The snake was caught by a snake catcher bare handed. The video of the incident might give you a shock.

In the video, a massive python was seen was seems to be the front balcony of a house, curled up near a window opening. A man who we assume is the snake catcher then goes near the snake and fearlessly drags it away by its tail from its spot. Then the man somehow catches its head with the bag and puts it inside a bag.

The snake struggles and tries to bind the snake catchers leg, but at last it gets captured after a hectic 1 hour struggle and was finally put inside the bag. We expect the snake would have been released into the wild after the rescue.

The video was shared by Zee TV on instant-video sharing platform Instagram.

Watch the video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zee News (@zeenews)

Also Read: WATCH: Man jumps into lion’s cage, what happens next will shock you!

You might also like

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Launched in India; price starts at Rs 16,999

Top 10 best-selling cars in August 2024, Check list here

Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 14 receives price cut in India following iPhone 16 launch,  …

Golden opportunity to apply for over 50,000 govt job vacancies, Check details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.