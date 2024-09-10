Man catches massive 11-feet long python bare handed, Watch scary video here

In a shocking incident, a massive python was caught while it was trying to enter a home in Rajasthan’s Kota area. The snake was reportedly 11-feet long and weighs up to 50 kilograms. The snake was caught by a snake catcher bare handed. The video of the incident might give you a shock.

In the video, a massive python was seen was seems to be the front balcony of a house, curled up near a window opening. A man who we assume is the snake catcher then goes near the snake and fearlessly drags it away by its tail from its spot. Then the man somehow catches its head with the bag and puts it inside a bag.

The snake struggles and tries to bind the snake catchers leg, but at last it gets captured after a hectic 1 hour struggle and was finally put inside the bag. We expect the snake would have been released into the wild after the rescue.

The video was shared by Zee TV on instant-video sharing platform Instagram.

Watch the video here: