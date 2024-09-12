Man catches 15 feet long python by its head, watch chilling video

A man was seen catching a 15 feet long python by its head in a recent video which has gone viral by now. After getting posted to Instagram the video has earned a huge number of likes within a very few days.

As we can see in the video, the man first concentrates and skilfully catches the huge snake by its head. Meanwhile though the snake comes to his grip it tries to get out but in vain. Then, the man shoulders the huge snake and displays it to the camera. Meanwhile he goes on narrating. He says that since the huge snake had become a threat to the area, he was invited by the locals to catch and shift it to somewhere else. The snake had earlier also swallowed a woman.

User Tarzandez posted the video to Instagram on August 5 and within these few days it has already amassed 365,254 likes. Besides, the video has earned a few interesting comments. Here are some of them.

