Man calls cows by name, gets adorable response, watch viral video

A video has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens in splits and awe. A man is seen calling cows by their names in a field, and to our surprise, they respond!

The video, posted on X handle ‘Nature is Amazing’ this evening, has garnered 33.8k views and counting. The clip shows the man walking to a chair in a lush green field, sitting down, and starting a roll call like it’s a classroom.

One by one, he calls out the cows’ names, and they moo their response, almost as if they’re saying “present!” It’s a heartwarming scene that’s melting hearts worldwide.

“Cow attendance taker out here doing God’s work,” commented one user. Others chimed in, “POV: he remembers the names of all his cows! unlike us who can’t remember names of our school batch!” and “Next he’ll be taking attendance and giving homework to buffaloes.”

The comments section is filled with laughter and admiration for the man’s unique approach. “Cows showing up like ‘present, coach!'” said one. “This man’s got a PhD in Bovine Attendance,” joked another.

The video has become an instant hit, with users praising the man as the “official Cow Whisperer” and applauding his dedication. As one user put it, “He’s out here doing daily roll call and they’re all mooing ‘present!’

Watch the video here:

Dude walked into a field and started calling cows by their names like it’s roll call… and they’re all answering 😭🐄 pic.twitter.com/vLd6UDsC9M — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) December 2, 2025