Man Buys luxury car worth Rs 1 Crore With Cheque Printed At Home

By KalingaTV Bureau

In a shocking development a man managed to buy a Porsche car that costs approximately Rs.1 crore with a false cheque. The man had reportedly printed the cheque at his home computer. He has been sent to jail. The incident took place in Florida.

Named Casey William Kelley the man who executed the ‘grand theft’ was arrested last week.

The car dealer from whom Kelly had purchased the car reported the matter to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office after he could not cash the cheque he had presented.

Not only did he ride off in the stolen car, Mr Kelley also posted a photograph on social media to show off his newest ‘purchase’.

