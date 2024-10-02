Man breaks Taylor Swift guitar after buying it with Rs 3.5 lakh, watch

A man in the United States broke the guitar autographed by Taylor Swift. Interestingly, he had bought the instrument in an auction with 4,000 dollars which is equal to Rs 3,35,215 INR. The video of the incident has gone viral.

As per reports, the said man in Texas is seen in the video approaching to the stage and taking the guitar from another man. He then goes on breaking it with the help of a hammer. He even seemed about to smash it on the ground before the host intervened.

The strange behaviour of the white haired man has raised a debate among users. Some people have supported his action while some others have described as a pure loss of 4,000 dollars though it shall not affect Taylor Swift in any way.

What a wild move! That’s some serious commitment to a joke—definitely not how most would handle a prized possession!

That sounded much better than any of her music

A grown man paying $4000 to destroy a guitar, to impress Trump is next level pathetic!

That $4000 could’ve bought a dozen eggs

That $4,000 could have bought lunch for four people at McDonalds, as any Trump supporter with an advanced math degree will tell you.

$4000 is nothing for a man in his 60s to express how much he doesn’t like Taylor Swift.

It doesn’t affect Taylor Swift and he just lost $4,000

Taylor Swift is worth $1 billion. This doesn’t affect her. He just set $4000 on fire. He must be struggling in this economy.

That’s a real patriot cleaning up and removing propaganda from circulation. What a hero.

