Man breaks own record by typing with nose, watch

New Delhi: An Indian man named Vinod Kumar Chaudhary has recently broke his own record of typing by nose and made it to the Guinness Book of World Records.

According to the Guinness World Record (GWR), the 44-year-old first made it to the GWR in 2023 by typing with his nose with a time of 27.80 seconds. Later, he made another attempt and made the record at 26.73 seconds. And now he has created record for the third time with just 25.66 seconds.

Guinness World Records took to X and posted about the achievement of Vinod Kumar via the handle @GWR. The caption of the post reads, “How quickly could you type the alphabet with your nose (with spaces)? India’s Vinod Kumar Chaudhary did it in 26.73 seconds.”

GWR further wrote in the comment, “Vinod practised for hours to earn his world record and said typing with his nose would sometimes make him so dizzy he’d see stars.”

We can see in the video that the man is typing with the help of his nose in a keyboard. And the post has also earned a number of interesting comments.

“I know a man in Nigeria who can do this under 15sec. His name is Tinubu,” commented a user.

“Well GWR must come up with different categories like- Penis typing, tongue typing, bump typing, breast typing and even more importantly reveals the unprecedented classified benefits of all and inaugurate global research center,” another user commented.

“Sometimes I feel its a psychological problem What’s the use of typing with skill inefficient organs , just for the sake of records ? It would have been better to utilize one’s focus and energy on some personally or socially productive work,” a third wrote.

“I can do it in 2 sec. Delete all letters and press ctrl+Z,” another user wrote.

“How much does one get after breaking the world record? Just asking for a friend,” another user commented.

“I can type with my teeth real fast,” another comment for the post read.