Man books entire flight to travel with family for his wedding, stuns netizens

Do you remember the story of the couple who booked an entire flight so that their relatives could attend their wedding? Well the same was pulled off by another man for the same reason. A groom decided to book an entire flight for his family and relatives to travel to his wedding.

On Instagram, a video from the flight filled with enthusiastic guests is currently going viral. The video was shared on a page called @theshubhwedding on Instagram and was captioned, “Day 1: Ride to get @drolia_shagun home.”

In the video, the groom’s relatives can be seen waving, cheering loudly, and making heart-shaped gestures with their hands inside the plane. The enthusiastic groom named Bhuwan can also be seen in the video making silly faces for the camera with mehendi in his hands. The wedding took place in Kathmandu, Nepal, according to the other video shared by the user.

Take a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhuwan and Shagun – #ShuBh (@theshubhwedding)

Since being shared online, the video received more than one million views and amassed several comments.

Many internet users were surprised to see the entire clan flying together. While some talked about the money spent, others were more interested in making fun of relatives as a whole.

“Just want to earn this much money in life,” wrote a sarcastic user. “Tell me you are rich without telling it,” another person said. A third person stated, “I am truly curious.” What is the price? To get an estimate, all I need is the price and the distance. Every airline only has a form and does not display the estimate. Heart and fire emojis were used by many to respond.