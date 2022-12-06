Man beheads cousin in Jharkhand, his friends take selfie with severed head

In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old tribal man beheaded his 24-year-old cousin over a land dispute in Jharkhand’s Khunti district. The accused’s friends then took a selfie with the severed head, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in the Murhu area and six people, including the prime accused and his wife, were booked on Sunday. The arrest was made based on an FIR lodged by the deceased’s father Dasai Munda on December 2.

In the FIR, the 55-year-old alleged that his son Kanu Munda was alone at home on December 1, while others were at the paddy fields for work. On returning home in the evening, villagers told him that Desai’s nephew Sagar Munda and his friends have abducted his son.

Failing to trace his son, the hopeless father lodged the FIR the next day.

Following the complaint, a police team led by Khunti Sub-divisional Police Officer Amit Kumar was formed to apprehend the accused.

After the arrest was made, police were able to find the torso of the deceased in Kumang Gopla forest and the head 15 km away in the Dulwa Tungri area.

The Murhu police station officer-in-charge Chudamani Tudu further said that the accused persons had taken also taken selfies with the severed head.

Five mobile phones, including that of the deceased, two blood-stained sharp weapons, an axe, and an SUV were seized, said Tudu.

Reportedly, the reason behind the beheading was a long-standing feud between the families of the deceased and the accused over a piece of land.