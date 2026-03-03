Man beats wife’s grave after DNA test reveals none of their 6 kids are his, watch

Advertisement

A shocking video posted by user ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’ on Twitter on February 28, has gone viral. The video shows a man hitting his wife’s grave. As per the caption of the video, he did this after discovering that none of their six children are biologically his.

The post has racked up 1.4 million views and sparked intense reactions.

The clip raises questions about trust, grief, and the right to truth. If the DNA results are real, the impact on the children will be huge.

“Now the children will never know their biological father,” one user commented.

The story’s authenticity is unclear, but it highlights deep pain and betrayal. “It’s not something to mock or sensationalize,” another user said, urging empathy over spectacle.

Advertisement

How should the truth be handled in such situations? Should the children be told about their biological fathers? The debate is heating up.

Watch the video here:

MAN CAUGHT ON CAMERA HITTING HIS WIFE’S GRAVE AFTER A DNA TEST REVEALED NONE OF THE SIX CHILDREN WERE HIS. pic.twitter.com/Ugf2OLc5TM — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 28, 2026