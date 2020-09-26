Man attempts suicide as wife tries to implicate in false case
In a bizarre development a man climbed atop a mobile tower with an intention to commit suicide in Moradabad of Uttar Pradesh.
As per reports, the man climbed the mobile tower following a fight with his wife in Pakwara area.
“I am fed up with my wife. She is trying to frame me in false cases but police are not listening to me. I want to get rid of this relationship,” the man said, reported ANI.
pic.twitter.com/AUPzEcVkXI
