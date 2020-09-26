man attempts to jump off tower
Photo ANI

Man attempts suicide as wife tries to implicate in false case

By KalingaTV Bureau

In a bizarre development a man climbed atop a mobile tower with an intention to commit suicide in Moradabad of Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, the man climbed the mobile tower following a fight with his wife in Pakwara area.

Related News

Humanity has come to this extent! 6 year-old forced to push…

The Story of Raja Ram Tiwari: A Man Who Reunited Lost…

“I am fed up with my wife. She is trying to frame me in false cases but police are not listening to me. I want to get rid of this relationship,” the man said, reported ANI.

You might also like
Miscellany

Hyderabad Based Startup To Develop ‘World’s First Social Drinking…

Miscellany

Study Reveals That Frequency Of Diabetes Are More In Women Than In Men

Offbeat

Teacher From Telangana Creates Covid-19 Awareness Among People

State

Rare crab resembling Lord Jagannath’s Narasingha Avatar found from Puri Sea Beach in…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7