Man attacked by 3 lionesses in cage, Watch what happens next

In a recent shocking video it was seen — Man attacked by 3 lionesses in cage. A man was seen attacked by as many as three lionesses inside a cage. The video, which is undoubtedly jaw dropping went viral after being posted to social media.

As we can see in the video, a herd of lionesses are launching an attack on a man after making him fall on the ground. Prima facie, it seems like a lethal attack. Luckily, another man, probably the victim’s friend rushes to the scene and somehow manages to rescue his friend after driving away the beasts. Without any loss of time the attacked man stands up and goes far from the lionesses.

Posted to Instagram on January 6 by user Mhumais7 January 6 the post went viral while so far it has garnered more than 9000 likes.

Man attacked by 3 lionesses in cage incident did not go well with netizens and they came up with their comments. Most of them said that it is dangerous to pet carnivorous animals who may launch attack at any time even if they would have been nourished since childhood.

A user wrote, “they aren’t domestic animals.. even if you keep them from kid, the can attack and overpower you at anytime,” while another commented, “Rang ur gaya tha humais ka.”

Another user was surprised about how the youths ended up in the Lion’s den. He commented, “How did they end up in the Lion’s Den? It doesn’t make sense to me.”

Yet another user perhaps got angry with the group of youths as he commented, “You deserve to be eaten. Animals like that don’t belong in horrible cages with ungrateful humans.”

