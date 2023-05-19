Man arrested for masturbating on Kerala bus, video goes viral

A woman from Thrissur district of Kerala lodged a complaint against a man alleging that he was masturbating on a Kerala bus. She further alleged that the man also misbehaved with her. The accused man has been arrested.

Later, the woman shared the purported videos of the alleged incident on her Instagram account.

The incident took place on a Kerala State Road Transport corporation KSRTC bus in Ernakulam district. The accused has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody, said police.

The accused has been identified as Savad Shah (27), a native of Kozhikode, reported NDTV.

In the video, Nandita alleged that the accused “unzipped his pants” and was “masturbating” while travelling in a KSRTC bus.

The accused was sitting between Nandita and another female passenger in a three-tier seat on the bus. Later, the accused allegedly tried to misbehave with the girl. When the bus stopped at the traffic signal in Athani, he jumped out and ran. He was later nabbed.